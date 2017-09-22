Russian hackers targeted Colorado voting machines right before the election

KUSA - Colorado learned on Friday that it is one of 21 states that hackers targeted last year -- right before the election.
The Department of Homeland Security said Colorado's systems were scanned - but not breached.
The Colorado Secretary of State's Office had a good analogy: A scan of the system is kind of like a burglar jiggling the doors of a house - but not getting inside - because the doors are locked.
Other states include Alabama - Illinois - Maryland - Virginia - Washington and Wisconsin.
