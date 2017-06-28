Salt Lake City zoo macaw dies after flying off during show

(Photo: Courtesy KSL)

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - A Salt Lake City zoo's bird show has suffered a second fatality in the past two months after a macaw suddenly flew away at the end of a performance and was hit by a car.



Zoo officials say something spooked the blue-and-gold macaw named Winston during a performance this week and caused him to fly off. According to the officials, Winston was flying close the ground before he was killed. They say the driver could not stop in time to save Winston.



Zoo spokeswoman Erica Hansen told the Deseret News that Winston had never flown off his perch in his 10 years with the show.



The bird show also lost a falcon named Max early May after it flew into a wolf enclosure. Both birds were buried in nearby hills.

© 2017 Associated Press