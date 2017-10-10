Sam Smith's tour is coming to Denver

Sam Smith's The Thrill Of It All Tour will stop in Denver on Tuesday, August 21, 2018. (Photo: Sam Smith)

KUSA - Sam Smith's The Thrill Of It All World Tour will make a stop in Denver next year.

The "Too Good at Goodbyes" singer will perform at Pepsi Center on Tuesday, August 21, 2018.

Ticket pre-sales begin Wednesday, October 11 at 10 a.m. Regular tickets are on-sale Thursday, October 12 at 10 a.m. with prices from $35 to $125.

Tickets can be purchased here.

Every online ticket purchased comes with one physical copy of Smith's upcoming album, "The Thrill Of It All," which goes on sale November 3rd.

My second album 'The Thrill Of It All' is yours Nov 3rd!! You can pre-order now and find out about live shows at https://t.co/BIA41Fd2zZ xx pic.twitter.com/qh338MCAHb — Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) October 6, 2017

North America, I am so psyched to come and perform for you again. Pre-sale for all shows, begins on 11th October https://t.co/BIA41FuDrx xx pic.twitter.com/rPIFcJBNEV — Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) October 7, 2017

