Sam Smith's tour is coming to Denver

KUSA - Sam Smith's The Thrill Of It All World Tour will make a stop in Denver next year.
The "Too Good at Goodbyes" singer will perform at Pepsi Center on Tuesday, August 21, 2018.
Ticket pre-sales begin Wednesday, October 11 at 10 a.m. Regular tickets are on-sale Thursday, October 12 at 10 a.m. with prices from $35 to $125.
Tickets can be purchased here.
Every online ticket purchased comes with one physical copy of Smith's upcoming album, "The Thrill Of It All," which goes on sale November 3rd.
