Saturday is Breakfast Burrito Day

KUSA - Breakfast Burrito Day in Denver is almost here!

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock has proclaimed Saturday, October 14 as Breakfast Burrito Day to recognize the impact the city has had on blending American and Mexican cultures.

Local burrito institution Santiago's will help celebrate the day with a special offer for customers.

On Saturday, all 28 Santiago's locations will offer breakfast burritos for $1.25, the same price as when Santiago's opened in 1990. Breakfast burritos will be available all-day long, however customers are limited to five breakfast burritos per order.

Illegal Pete's 5 Denver locations will also join in the festivities with free breakfast burritos from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

