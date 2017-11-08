KUSA
SB I-25 ramp to Belleview Ave closed due to truck fire

Crews are responding to a huge truck fire along the SB I-25 ramp at Belleview Avenue. CDOT is encouraging drivers to take alternate routes. Expect long delays in that area.

Caitlin Kingsbury, KUSA 6:42 AM. MST November 08, 2017

KUSA - A truck fire closed the southbound I-25 ramp to Belleview Avenue on Wednesday morning due to a truck fire. 

According to CDOT, there is a full closure with no estimated time of reopening. 

They have advised you take an alternate route and prepare for delays in the area. 

Denver Fire and Denver Police are on scene and say they are not yet sure what may have caused the truck fire or the status of the driver.

We will provide updates as more information becomes available. 

