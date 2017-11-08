SB I-25 ramp to Belleview Ave closed due to truck fire

(Photo: Matt Bell)

KUSA - A truck fire closed the southbound I-25 ramp to Belleview Avenue on Wednesday morning due to a truck fire.

According to CDOT, there is a full closure with no estimated time of reopening.

They have advised you take an alternate route and prepare for delays in the area.

Denver Fire and Denver Police are on scene and say they are not yet sure what may have caused the truck fire or the status of the driver.

We will provide updates as more information becomes available.

Full closure of SB I-25 ramp to Belleview Ave b/c a vehicle fire;No est time of reopening,seek alt rtes & expect delays in area — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) November 8, 2017

