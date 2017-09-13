School meals today are 'Colorado Proud'

Governor John Hickenlooper has proclaimed Wednesday, September 13 as Colorado Proud School Meal Day.

School districts across Colorado today are participating in Colorado Proud School Meal Day.

The goal is to celebrate Colorado agriculture and educate kids about healthy eating.

Douglas County School District RE-1, Cherry Creek Schools, Boulder Valley School District and Denver Public Schools are some of the districts participating today, according to Colorado Proud's Facebook page.

Governor John Hickenlooper has proclaimed Wednesday, September 13, 2017 as Colorado Proud School Meal Day. The proclamation says the goal is to "inspire local school districts to incorporate local ingredients into menus by connecting them with Colorado producers and chefs."

The Colorado Proud program says when school districts provide nutritious and delicious meals to kids, it improves health and gives them a better chance to succeed in the classroom. To promote a lifetime of good health, schools can teach the importance of eating foods such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean meats and low-fat dairy products.

According to the Colorado Department of Agriculture, Colorado farmers and ranchers contribute more than $40 billion to the state's economy with 170,000 jobs across 37,000 farms and ranches.

© 2017 KUSA-TV