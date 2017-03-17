Search ends for CSU student presumed dead in Florida

Pinellas Sheriff deputies patrol Pass-A-Grille Beach on Wednesday, March 15, 2017, for a Colorado State University student on spring break and a charter boat crew member who went missing in turbulent Tampa Bay-area waters. (Photo: Scott Keeler/Tampa Bay Times via AP)

FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN - Authorities in Florida have stopped searching for a Colorado State University student and a yacht crew member who went missing in choppy Tampa Bay-area waters.

The Coast Guard said Thursday evening that it had ended the search for 27-year-old Andrew Dillman of New York and 21-year-old Jie Luo of China. Both men are presumed dead.

Friday morning, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office announced that deputies had shifted gears from running a search and rescue mission to attempting to recover the bodies of the two missing swimmers.

The two men had been missing since Tuesday evening. Authorities said 15 college students chartered the yacht, and Luo was among five who jumped from the boat to swim off Shell Key.

