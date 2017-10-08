(Photo: Google Maps)

The search for a possible missing hiker atop of 14er in Chaffee County has been suspended late Sunday night and will resume in the morning - weather permitting.

Around 2 a.m. Sunday morning, the Chaffee County Sheriff's Office got a call from someone saying Shuei Pako, 36, of Silverthorne, had summited Mt. Missouri on Saturday - a 14,000-foot peak - and was supposed to have returned that same day.

He hadn't.

The sheriff's office went to the trailhead and found his vehicle. Chaffee Search and Rescue North was then notified.

An extensive search was started, with members from SAR North and South, Summit Search and Rescue, and air support from Flight For Life, Reach Air Ambulance, the Air National Guard, and HATC out of Eagle County. In all, 45 ground searchers along with 3 helicopters tried to find Pako unsuccessfully.

The search was suspended as soon as night hit. It's scheduled to resume Monday morning, but with possible blizzard conditions expected, searchers may not be able to look for him.

