Search underway for CSU student missing in waters near Gulf of Mexico

ST. PETE BEACH, FL. - Marine deputies in Florida are looking for two men, one of them a student at Colorado State University, who went missing in the Pass-A-Grille Channel near the Gulf of Mexico Tuesday evening.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office says 15 students from CSU were on a charter boat off of Shell Key around 4 p.m. local time. Five of the male students went swimming off the side of the anchored boat, but only four were able to swim back because of rough winds and waves.

A charter captain was helping the four swimmers when a crew member jumped in the water to help the fifth student. Investigators think the two men may have been caught in the fast moving current and were not wearing personal floatation devices.

Coast Guard officials said crews along the west coast of Florida responded to four separate search-and-rescue calls on Tuesday and cautioned boaters to stay vigilant during this week’s stormy weather.

