Semi runs off of I-70 in Jefferson County; two lanes closed

JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO. - A semi ran off of eastbound Interstate 70 near mile marker 262 in Jefferson County Thursday afternoon.

Colorado State Patrol says the semi went off the highway into the median near the I-70 flyover of Colfax Ave. at 4:10 p.m.

CSP didn't have information on whether anyone was injured in the wreck.

Two eastbound lanes were closed as troopers investigated what caused the crash.

