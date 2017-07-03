Semi-truck crash closes US 285 Monday night

(Photo: West Metro Fire)

KUSA - A semi-truck crash has closed a stretch of US 285 near Indian Hills Monday night.

The crash happened on northbound US 285 at Parmalee Gulch around 8:30 p.m. on Monday.

A semi-truck rolled over on the highway. The driver was injured and taken to the hospital.

Semi truck rollover closes Highway 285 northbound at Parmalee Gulch. Driver injured, taken to hospital. Working on getting road reopened. pic.twitter.com/HhOgRhihN1 — WestMetroFire (@WestMetroFire) July 4, 2017

West Metro Fire is working on getting the highway reopened.

There is currently no word on the cause of the crash.

