KUSA
Close

Semi-truck crash closes US 285 Monday night

Amanda Kesting, KUSA 9:26 PM. MDT July 03, 2017

KUSA - A semi-truck crash has closed a stretch of US 285 near Indian Hills Monday night.

The crash happened on northbound US 285 at Parmalee Gulch around 8:30 p.m. on Monday.

A semi-truck rolled over on the highway. The driver was injured and taken to the hospital.

West Metro Fire is working on getting the highway reopened.

There is currently no word on the cause of the crash.

© 2017 KUSA-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories