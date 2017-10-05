Seven western governors aim to charge up electric vehicle network

(Photo: JONATHAN ALCORN | BLOOMBERG)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Seven western governors on Wednesday pledged their states to work together on a plan to boost the use of electric vehicles across the region.

Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper as well as the chief executives of Idaho, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming signed a memorandum of understanding supporting the plan. The goal is for the states to work together when locating charging stations and other infrastructure to reduce drivers’ worries about running out of juice on the road.

The seven states cover more than 5,000 miles of highway and already have more than 20,000 electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids on the road.

