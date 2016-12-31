Several hurt in apartment fire in Denver

Courtesy: Denver Fire Dept.

DENVER - Several people were hurt after a fire broke out at an apartment complex in Denver.

Crews say the fire started on the second floor at the complex on 3450 South Poplar Street.

Firefighters rescued several people using ladders.

At least three people were sent to the hospital and about five people were treated at the scene.

Crews were able to get control of the fire Saturday morning.

Red Cross helped people living in seven units who were displaced. Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

