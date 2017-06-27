Sexually violent predator wanted after he cuts off ankle monitor

Robert Jake Chavez, 38 (Courtesy: Colorado Dept. of Corrections) (Photo: Whitehead, Darren)

ADAMS COUNTY, CO. - The Colorado Dept. of Corrections says a sexually violent predator cut off his ankle monitor and fled parole supervision.

Robert Jake Chavez was last seen in the area of Pioneer Park in Commerce City on Monday.

Chavez, 38, is 5-feet 11-inches tall and weighs around 260 pounds. He has short brown hair and brown eyes.

Chavez pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a child in 2005.

Anyone with info on Chavez's whereabouts is asked to 911.

