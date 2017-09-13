Student killed in shooting at Freeman High School; Suspect in custody

ROCKFORD -- A suspect is in custody following a shooting at Freeman High School on Wednesday morning.

Spokane Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said, "The threat from the shooter has been eliminated."

Schaeffer said one student was killed at the school.

Sacred Heart Hospital confirmed three children were transported in stable condition following the shooting.

Parents looking to reunite with Freeman High School students should report to the bus entrance gate at Hwy 27, Washington State Patrol troopers will escort people from there.

Several school districts in the Inland Northwest went into lockdown during the shooting.

All Freeman School District and all Spokane School District schools went into lockdown. SPS lifted the lockdown just before 11:30 a.m.

Central Valley schools are also in a modified lockdown as a result of the incident.

