Shots fired from car in Thornton parking lot; Suspects sought

THORNTON - No one was hurt after someone in a car full of people opened fire in an ACE Cash Express parking lot in Thornton Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Details are scarce but those involved are being sought by the Thornton Police Department.

Witnesses told authorities there were several cars involved in the shooting that happened at 8800 N. Washington Street just after noon. Someone in a white 4-door sedan opened fire.

An unoccupied U.S. Postal Service truck was hit.

There are no suspect descriptions at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with 9NEWS for updates.

© 2017 KUSA-TV