Should Colorado lure more filmmakers here with subsidies?

Some filmmakers are fakers. They'll set their movie in America's most beautiful state, but they'll make the movie outside Colorado.

For the better part of a decade, there's been a debate over how Colorado uses subsidies to lure productions. The question is whether there are enough movies made in Colorado?

For an answer, Next sat down with Donald Zuckerman, the head of the state's film, television and media, and with John Caldara, who runs the Independence Institute think tank.

Currently, the state has a rebate program offering 20 percent back. Local companies must spend $100,000, and out-of-state companies must spend $1 million

Caldara is opposed to offering film subsidies to get wealthy movie people here.

Zuckerman wants Colorado to play in that game, even if other states are offering bigger subsidies that feel more attractive.

In the video above, we talk to these guys about why it matters if movies are made here in the first place.

