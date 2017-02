(Photo: Courtesy the Colorado Department of Transportation)

KUSA - A slide covering Berthoud Pass in 20 feet of snow closed the highway Wednesday morning.

The Colorado Department of Transportation says the slide happened because of avalanche control work.

CDOT says drivers should expect a lengthy delay – and possibly consider alternative routes.

There’s no word yet on when Berthoud Pass is expected to reopen.

