Slacklining now legal at some Boulder parks

BOULDER, COLO. - New rules from Boulder Parks and Recreation have slackliners on the right side of the law.

Prior to January, slackliners were in violation of a Boulder city ordinance that bans people from attaching anything to trees in public spaces. Slacklining is basically balance-walking a thin piece of rubber fabric stretched between two trees, so you can see how anyone practicing the alternate sport in a city park would be in violation of that ordinanc.e

Now, though, there are eight parks with designated locations slackliners can flock to without fear of running afoul of the law. You can click this link for a map of those parks.

The rules come after several community meetings where slackliners and parks and rec employees worked together.

Boulder Parks and Recreation Planning Manager Jeff Haley says the new rules come down to safety.

"So these trees are basically their location within the park and that's a safe location, and also the size, so that the trunk of the tree is large enough that it won't break."

