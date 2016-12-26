Small earthquake reported near New Castle

GARFIELD COUNTY - If you live in New Castle and felt a shake Monday morning, you weren’t imaging it.
The USGS confirms that a 2.9 magnitude earthquake (slightly) shook the town of 4,500 people, which is west of Glenwood Springs off of Interstate 70.
A quake with a magnitude of 2.9 is felt slightly by some people, but definitely won’t damage buildings, according to the Richter scale, which classifies the quake as minor.
Monday morning's quake was at a depth of 2.2 kilometers, and reported at around 6:15 a.m.
It's slightly more powerful than the 2.4 magnitude quake felt in Evergreen back in October.
Copyright 2016 KUSA
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs