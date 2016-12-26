Small earthquake reported near New Castle

(Photo: Sylte, Allison)

GARFIELD COUNTY - If you live in New Castle and felt a shake Monday morning, you weren’t imaging it.

The USGS confirms that a 2.9 magnitude earthquake (slightly) shook the town of 4,500 people, which is west of Glenwood Springs off of Interstate 70.

A quake with a magnitude of 2.9 is felt slightly by some people, but definitely won’t damage buildings, according to the Richter scale, which classifies the quake as minor.

Monday morning's quake was at a depth of 2.2 kilometers, and reported at around 6:15 a.m.

It's slightly more powerful than the 2.4 magnitude quake felt in Evergreen back in October.

