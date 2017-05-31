Snakes sighted in metro area neighborhoods

(Photo: Megan Morris, KUSA)

KUSA - For five years, 9NEWS Producer Megan Morris lived in her Westminster neighborhood without ever seeing a large snake.

Monday, she and her family saw four of them in her yard and on her street.

"That's when I saw the really, really long one," Morris said. "And, that was bigger than I would've thought would've been cruising around my Westminster neighborhood."

Rick Haeffner is the Curator of Reptiles and Fish at the Denver Zoo. Haefner says what Morris saw are nonpoisonous bull snakes not the dangerous rattlesnakes.

"If you live in the metropolitan area, it's extremely unlikely that you will encounter a rattlesnake, you will be seeing a bull snake," Haeffner said.

But, the tricky thing, he says, is that it's is difficult to tell them apart.

"A bull snake does look like a rattlesnake," Haeffner said. "They do, when they get nervous, someone approaches them they will quickly vibrate their tail."

Morris wonders why these bull snakes have popped up in her neighborhood for the first time.

"Maybe it had do with all the moisture," Morris said. "I don't know if it's snake mating season."

(Photo: Megan Morris, KUSA)

Haeffner points out two factors: the sun and it is mating season.

"Being able to get out, get in the sun, bask, get their body temperatures up. This helps them digest," Haeffner said. "This is the time of year when snakes are getting out and courting, seeking mates to go ahead and copulate."

Morris posted on the 9NEWS Facebook page her experience with the bull snakes and within minutes she says hundreds of people responded with similar stories.

"While it was scary for me to have this large bull snake in my neighborhood, I'm not alone," Morris said. "I mean clearly tons of people in Colorado are seeing the same thing."

Haeffner says if you do see a snake, don't kill it. Appreciate it.

"Hiking, running, something like that just stop. Enjoy seeing something unusual. Back it up if you're fearful or just walk around the snake. The snake is not gonna come at you," Haeffner said.

Arabella Morris helps guide snake away from cars and back into the grass on her way to the pool. (Photo: Megan Morris, KUSA)

He says it's just a part of Colorado, even if it is a five-foot bull snake going down your street.

"I was totally freaked out by how big it was, but I was less scared than I thought I would be," Morris said.

