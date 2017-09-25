Snowmaking begins at Arapahoe Basin Ski Area on Sunday, September 24, 2017. (Photo: Bill LeClair) (Photo: Bill LeClair)

SUMMIT COUNTY - Snowmaking has begun at Arapahoe Basin and the race to open first is heating up.

Arapahoe Basin says they began their first snowmaking of the season Sunday night with their snowmaking team working for 12 hours thanks to the low temperatures.

The ski area says the first night was "wildly successful" in terms of weather and output. If the weather allows, snowmaking will continue Monday night and possibly the rest of the week.

Arapahoe Basin currently has no opening day set, but the race is on to be the first to open in Colorado. Arapahoe Basin has been the first ski area to open in Colorado every year since 2011-12 (though there was a tie with Loveland in 2015).

Last year, Arapahoe Basin began producing snow on October 3rd and opened on October 21st.

© 2017 KUSA-TV