Social media surfacing helps to paint a picture during tragic Las Vegas shooting

Destiny Johnson, WTLV 10:13 AM. MDT October 02, 2017

Social media posts are surfacing from the scene of a mass shooting in Las Vegas which killed at least 20 people and injured at least 100 Sunday night.

It is helping to paint a picture of what exactly unfolded in that chaos of this tragic event.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

This Twitter user wants to assure that his sister is indeed okay, but the video that she sent showed that she, like many other concert goers were trying to get low and stay out of the range of gunfire.

 

 

%INLINE%

 

 

 

