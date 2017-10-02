Social media surfacing helps to paint a picture during tragic Las Vegas shooting

Photo via Twitter. This photo is circulating around Twitter as people wake up to the news of a mass shooting in Las Vegas.

Social media posts are surfacing from the scene of a mass shooting in Las Vegas which killed at least 20 people and injured at least 100 Sunday night.

It is helping to paint a picture of what exactly unfolded in that chaos of this tragic event.

Nevada Gov. Sandoval on mass shooting: "A tragic & heinous act of violence has shaken the Nevada family." https://t.co/7Gxc4f5XCn pic.twitter.com/jMKLxCNBX4 — NBC Nightly News (@NBCNightlyNews) October 2, 2017

BREAKING: Police believe excess of 50 people dead, 200 injured in Vegas shooting. https://t.co/pDS05VyfQ0 pic.twitter.com/FHHCAdNXId — ABC News (@ABC) October 2, 2017

For families looking to locate missing loved ones, please call 1-866-535-5654. — LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 2, 2017

Police: If you would like to donate blood in Las Vegas for the injured victims, visit the Labor Health & Welfare Clinic at 7135 W. Sahara. — NBC Nightly News (@NBCNightlyNews) October 2, 2017

My warmest condolences and sympathies to the victims and families of the terrible Las Vegas shooting. God bless you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2017

Appalled by the senseless loss of life in Las Vegas. Jill and I hold all those affected and grieving in our hearts. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 2, 2017

Michelle & I are praying for the victims in Las Vegas. Our thoughts are with their families & everyone enduring another senseless tragedy. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) October 2, 2017

This Twitter user wants to assure that his sister is indeed okay, but the video that she sent showed that she, like many other concert goers were trying to get low and stay out of the range of gunfire.

GUYS PLEASE BE SAFE, this is a video from my sister from the route 91 concert. CALL ANYONE YOU KNOW THAT WAS THERE! pic.twitter.com/ungGWNS0xR — #prayforvegas (@atteberrrry) October 2, 2017

Video courtesy of Drew Akioshi. He was attending the concert at mandalay bay when shooting started. pic.twitter.com/mbyh9Y387q — David Sakach (@davidsakach) October 2, 2017

Las Vegas over 20 dead people after shooting and over 100 injured. pic.twitter.com/gYELUsCUrc — Stan (@StanM3) October 2, 2017

