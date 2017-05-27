Soil from fallen veterans' overseas graves brought to Colorado Freedom Memorial

Colorado Freedom Memorial (Photo: KUSA)

AURORA - Soil from overseas gravesites of fallen Colorado veterans is now in Aurora.

The soil was presented at the Colorado Remembers ceremony Saturday afternoon in Aurora. It symbolizes the soldiers' returning home, according to organizers.

Hundreds of people watched as representatives from eight countries where the veterans are buried presented the soil. The different countries include England, France, Italy, Belgium, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Tunisia and the Philippines.

Among today's crowd was Air Force veteran, Bob Stretch. He said the soil from the various gravesites is a good reminder to people why we celebrate Memorial Day.

"The soil is emblematic of where they served and where they lost their lives," he said. "To bring that soil back here to Colorado where their families will be able to visit that and see it is quite remarkable for them. It brings closures."

The soil will soon be permanently interred at the Colorado Freedom Memorial. It will be mixed with Colorado soil in a granite niche.

