Someone found a rocket, brought it to Longmont PD and forced evacuations

Police say this item had to be removed from the police department HQ in Longmont after someone brought it in. (Photo: Longmont Police/Facebook)

LONGMONT - It's been a long night in Longmont for police.

Someone found a 'suspicious' device in Longmont and decided to take it to police Saturday afternoon.

The Longmont Safety and Justice Center - the police department - was promptly evacuated as a precaution around 2:17 p.m. after officers realized they didn't know what it was.

By 4:48 p.m. - as rush hour neared - 3rd Avenue had to be closed between Emery and Main streets.

It took until 7:45 p.m. before the center and the roads were reopened. Boulder County Bomb Squad got the thing out of the center, but police still don't know what it is, exactly.

One Facebook user posted an unanswered question on the police department's post: Why would a person pick up a suspicious device and then bring it in the police department?

Regardless, fire and police service was uninterrupted for residents in the area.

