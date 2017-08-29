Southwest Airlines restarts Denver-Charleston nonstop for 2018

DIA (Photo: (CREDIT: Denver International Airport))

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Southwest Airlines will offer seasonal weekend service between Denver International Airport and Charleston, South Carolina once again next year.

DIA’s second-largest carrier (NYSE: LUV) first launched the route during the spring and summer of 2016 and found so much success with it that it opted to fly the route again in 2017. It announced this week that it will return in 2018, beginning on April 8.

Michael Sikes, senior manager of business development for the Dallas-headquartered airline, specifically mentioned the success of the Charleston route earlier this year.

Sikes explained in an interview that the airline decided to increase its number of daily flights out of DIA to 209 in June of this year, the first time that number exceeded 200. He called seasonal flights that the airline has offered in recent years a good way to test the market.

“And, honestly, when we invest in Denver, customers respond,” Sikes said.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2wgsLjw

Copyright 2017 Denver Business Journal