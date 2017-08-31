KUSA
Boulder's Sphero unveils new Star Wars droids

Alexander Kirk , KUSA 1:22 PM. MDT August 31, 2017

KUSA - Star Wars fans, rejoice!

Boulder-based robotics company Sphero has unveiled new toys sure to be best-sellers this holiday season. 

Star Wars fans snapped up over a million BB-8 robotic toys with the 2015 release of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens." Now the company is adding two new droids in conjunction with the release of the sequel "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" in theaters this December. 

Fan-favorite R2-D2 will join Sphero's toy lineup along with a new "evil" droid fans have yet to see on screen. BB-9E is similar to BB-8 but features the darker colors of the First Order. 

Sphero's new R2-D2 ($179) and BB-9E ($149) are expected to go on sale Friday at midnight. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

