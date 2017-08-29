Sports teams and athletes lead Harvey fundraising efforts

Houston Texans star JJ Watt is leading a crowdfunding campaign for Hurricane Harvey relief efforts. (Photo: KHOU)

HOUSTON - Houston sports teams and athletes are leading the charge to help with Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

Owners of the Houston Rockets, Texans and Astros have pledged millions of dollars.

Houston Rockets owner Leslie Alexander will donate $10 million to the Hurricane Harvey Relief Fund, according to the Houston Chronicle.



The Houston Rockets previously announced Monday that Alexander would be making a $4 million donation.

"Our hearts are heavy seeing the devastation that so many of our friends, family and neighbors are experiencing," the team said on social media. The donation is being made "in an effort to help Clutch City come back stronger than ever. Please stay safe, Houston." the statement added.

The Houston Astros baseball team is also aiding relief efforts. In a Twitter statement Monday evening, Jim Crane and the Astros ownership group announced a $4 million donation.

“We are committed to doing our part to provide aid and assistance to the thousands of Houston-area residents that are desperately in need right now,” the statement reads.

Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association jointly donated $1 million to relief efforts including the Red Cross.

On Twitter, Houston Texans announced owner Bob McNair is pledging $1 million to the United Way of Greater Houston Flood Relief Fund.

The NFL Foundation announced they would match McNair’s donation.

“The total $2 million contribution will support first response efforts by the American Red Cross, Salvation Army and the United Way of Greater Houston,” says the NFL Foundation.

Houston Texans star JJ Watt is leading his own fundraising charge. Watt announced on Twitter Tuesday morning a new goal of $2 million for his YouCaring crowdfunding campaign after reaching $1.5 million in donations.

“The compassion & generosity of people in times of need is truly remarkable. We must keep going!” Watt wrote on Twitter.



© 2017 KUSA-TV