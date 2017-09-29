KUSA
Store offers free appliances if Broncos shutout Raiders

Alexander Kirk, KUSA 9:42 AM. MDT September 29, 2017

KUSA - If the Denver Broncos shutout the Oakland Raiders on Sunday, you could be a winner too!

Appliance Factory Mattress Kingdom is offering free appliances and mattresses if Denver shuts out Oakland. 

The offer is good on purchases made between Sunday, September 24 and 11:59 p.m. Saturday, September 30. The game between Denver and Oakland kicks off Sunday, October 1 in Denver.

The store says the minimum purchase is $479 and the maximum payout is $3000.

