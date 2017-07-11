KUSA
Storms bring multiple waterspouts to OBX

Waterspout near Colington Island, view from the sound side in Kill Devil Hills. Video Courtesy Greg Brauer.

Staff , WVEC 12:21 PM. MDT July 11, 2017

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. (WVEC) -- Strong storms created several waterspouts in the Outer Banks on Monday.  

Drew Pearson with Dare County Emergency Services tells 13News Now that at least thre waterspouts were sighted: one in Colington Harbor, another off Kill Devil Hills, and a third in Kitty Hawk.

Pearson says there are some reports of blown off roof shingles, but no major damage has been reported at this time.

A Tornado Warning that was in effect for Dare County expired at 11:30 a.m. 

PHOTOS: Waterspouts seen in the Outer Banks

 

