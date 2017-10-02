Stormy Monday, heavy mountain snow

Heavy snow will fall for most of the day from the highest foothills of the Front Range all the way to the Utah border over the northern third of Colorado today.

The heaviest snow will fall above 9,000 feet, though snow could fall as low as the 7,500 foot elevation level.

Moderate to heavy rain will fall in Northern Colorado most of the day, with morning showers in the Denver Metro Area, followed by a break midday, then showers re-form late this afternoon and into the evening.

In general in the metro area the best chance for rain will be in the northern and western suburbs, with drier conditions the farther south and east that you are.

Skies will clear tonight leaving us with a very chilly night in the lower 30s.

Much warmer, drier weather returns later this week.

© 2017 KUSA-TV