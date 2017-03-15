Tiny 'mouse' doors popping up in Minneapolis

This tiny door is located near Spyhouse Coffee in Northeast Minneapolis. (Photo: Heidi Wigdahl)

MINNEAPOLIS -- A Minneapolis man is making a big statement with his tiny works of street art.

He goes by the name "Mows" (pronounced mouse) and his canvases are nooks and crannies throughout the city.

Tiny doors, fit for a mouse, are popping up in Minneapolis. They can be found on the corner of an alley, under a bridge, on a traffic light, etc. Next to the tiny door, you can typically find a window and welcome mat. Mows said the doors are made out of resin.

"It's street art but it's not graffiti in an in-your-face kind of way," said Mows, who is concealing his identity because he puts his tiny "mouse" doors up without permission.

Mows installed his first door in the Twin Cities last month in a downtown Minneapolis alley.

"I didn't know how to put my stuff up high so I decided to do something down low," Mows said, laughing.

Mows is originally from San Francisco and moved to Minneapolis last year. He's a long-time fan of street art and first gave it a try while living in California more than a year ago.

"After a while I didn't want to just watch it happen," Mows said. "I wanted to be part of that conversation."

He was 54 at the time. He's now 55. Mows' work can be found all around the world.

"It's all about the fun. Just have fun doing it," Mows said.

One of his doors can be found at Spyhouse Coffee in Northeast Minneapolis.

"It's like a cool bonding thing. It's just kind of like, 'Oh, you saw it too?' 'Yeah,'" said Dayton Griggs, an employee at Spyhouse Coffee NE.

Britt Aamodt walked by the door and said, "It's sort of like a test to see if you're paying attention."

She went on to say, "It adds a touch of whimsy. It's like, 'Wow, I want to go walk through that door and see what tiny people are living in there.'"

Mows has put up five doors around Minneapolis, mostly in Northeast. He has 35 more ready to go when there's warmer weather.

You can find his creations on his Instagram account: mows510.

