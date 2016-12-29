Student-teacher affair allegedly ends in double murder

Isaac Duran, 23, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder. (Photo: artolympic, Getty Images/iStockphoto)

NEWSER - A man who as a teenager had an affair and subsequent child with his high school science teacher is now accused of killing them both.

A building superintendent alerted to a foul smell found Felicia Barahona, 36, strangled with an electrical cord in her Manhattan apartment on Monday, while Barahona's 4-year-old son, Miguel, had been drowned in a bathtub, reports People. Miguel's father, Isaac Duran, 23, was arrested later Monday and initially denied any involvement, saying he hadn't been to Barahona's apartment since their son was born.

However, police sources say Duran "owned up" to the murders after police found surveillance video showing him entering and exiting the building on several occasions, reports the New York Post. He was charged Tuesday with two counts of first-degree murder, reports the New York Times.

Duran and Barahona had started a relationship in 2011, reportedly after Duran turned 18 but while Barahona was his teacher at DeWitt Clinton High School in New York City. Barahona, who was later fired, became pregnant, though her relationship with Duran ended before Miguel was born in 2012, per DNAInfo.

Duran had shared custody of Miguel, relatives tell NBC News, but he was reportedly angry about how Barahona was raising the boy. His half-brother tells the Times of frequent arguments. “It was over who gets the kid, how do we figure out what payments are done, if he’s going to pay support or not." (Teachers caught having sex with students often avoid prison.)

Police to Shoplifting Suspect: You're Making This Too Easy

Woman Who Shot and Killed Husband Released After Presidential Pardon

Here Are the 5 Things Michael Moore Says You Can Do Now to Resist Trump

Newser is a USA TODAY content partner providing general news, commentary and coverage from around the Web. Its content is produced independently of USA TODAY.

Copyright 2016 Newser