Student with DACA status anxiously awaits President's decision

Luis is a student at Metropolitan State University who has DACA status. He waits to see if President Trump will continue the immigration policy shielding him from deportation. (Photo: Bryan Wendland)

DENVER - As President Donald Trump finalizes his announcement on Tuesday on the future of DACA, a Metropolitan State University of Denver student who only wants to be identified as Luis waits on his future in this country.

"It kinda keeps you on the edge of your seat. It's like kind of, you know, suspense," Luis said.

In 2012, President Barack Obama enacted an immigration policy called Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals. For people brought to the United States illegally as children, they were shielded from deportation and allowed to work and go to school. Known as DACA, it impacts around 800,000 immigrants nationwide.

"DACA gave me hope that I could at least get my degree," Luis said.

He and his parents came from a town in Chihuahua, Mexico in 2003 when he was seven years old.

"I've never gotten a ticket. I've never had trouble with the law. I've never been suspended from school," Luis said.

Ever since the campaign trail, President Trump has promised to eliminate DACA. The attorney general of Texas and 10 other states have sued the government claiming DACA is unconstitutional and want it dissolved. They gave President Trump until Tuesday to make a decision before pushing the lawsuit forward.

Luis says he can't even imagine being deported to a country he hasn't known since he was a little boy.

"I have no idea what I'd be doing because this is all I know. It literally feels like someone is ripping my life away from me," Luis said. "I've lived here for 14 years now. I know no other place. If that doesn't make me an American, then I have no idea what makes you American."

He is studying to be an electrical engineer and says no matter what the President announces on Tuesday, he will continue to work towards his degree.

"I'm going to keep going to school until I can no longer go to school," Luis said. "This is my home."

