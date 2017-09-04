Students kicked out of class for 'Make America Great Again' shirts

"Make America Great Again" campaign sign. (Photo: NBC)

CHEROKEE COUNTY, GEORGIA - A school district in Georgia is apologizing after a teacher told students to leave class for their "Make America Great Again" t-shirts.

In a video that circulated on social media, a River Ridge High School teacher is seen telling the students to leave the classroom.

The math teacher "erroneously told two students their shirts with campaign slogans were not permitted in class," reads a statement from the school district.

"Her actions were wrong, as the “Make America Great Again” shirts worn by the students are not a violation of our School District dress code. The teacher additionally — and inappropriately — shared her personal opinion about the campaign slogan during class."

The statement also says that the school's principal met with, and apologized, to the students and their families.

The Cherokee County School District Superintendent "is deeply sorry that this incident happened in one of our schools; it does not reflect his expectation that all students be treated equally and respectfully by our employees."

The students will not be facing disciplinary action. The school district will not say if the teacher faces punishment.

