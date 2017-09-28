Students learn business at Denver Startup Week

Kim McGrigg from Junior Achievement sits with high school junior Madison Tran at a workshop on Branding at Denver Startup Week. (Photo: Nelson Garcia)

DENVER - Whether she's supposed to be here does not matter to Madison Tran, because the high school junior feels that she belongs at Denver Startup Week.

"I'm very interested in business and I've always wanted to maybe become one day an entrepreneur," said Madison, a Rock Canyon High School student. "I just feel like it would be really nice to have something that's my own and something that I can really create that's mine."

Denver Startup Week is a free event to celebrate business innovation. It is normally reserved for local business professionals. But Junior Achievement teamed up with Young Americans Center for Financial Education to bring students to this Denver Startup Week for the first time.

"Junior Achievement is really well known for bringing entrepreneurs into the classroom," said Kim McGrigg, Junior Achievement Director of Communication. "This was an opportunity to bring students to entrepreneurs."

About 100 students from schools around the Denver Metro area are attending Denver Startup Week.

"I missed school today and I feel like this is so much more beneficial than what I could get out of a day at school," Madison said.

She attended a workshop on business branding and another talking about perseverance. Madison is meeting real business owners and business leaders from around Colorado.

"To have them sitting side-by-side with people who have started their own business is an experience that they really can't get any other way," McGrigg said.

Madison said she has a few ideas of what kind of business to start when she gets older and she feels she will use what she's learning at Denver Startup Week.

"It's cool that I'm getting this experience at a younger age so that hopefully, I can like use it to be in their shoes one day," Madison said.

© 2017 KUSA-TV