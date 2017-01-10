Successful schools focus on what students build, not test scores,

Jaime Casap, chief education evangelist at Google (Photo: CAITLIN HENDEE | DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Children are often asked what they want to be when they grow up when they should instead be asked what problem they want to solve when they grow up.

"We need a shift in education. We need to create a model that reflects innovation happening in the world," said Jaime Casap, chief education evangelist at Google, a unit of Mountain View, California-based Alphabet Inc. (Nasdaq: GOOG).

Casap was speaking Tuesday at Colorado Succeeds' annual luncheon at the History Colorado Center. Colorado Succeeds is a nonprofit, nonpartisan coalition focused on connecting business and education leaders to improve the state's school systems.

Casap, a 10-year Google employee, travels the world to collaborate with educational organizations to promote innovation in schools.

