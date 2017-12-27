(Photo: Nico Goda, KUSA)

KUSA - A suspect is in custody after an hours-long standoff in Evergreen Wednesday morning.

Jenny Fulton, a spokesperson for the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, says the SWAT team entered a home in the 29000 block of Pine Road at around 10 a.m. -- an hour after the barricaded suspect hung up on negotiators.

The man, since identified as 30-year-old Daniel Roberts, has since been taken into custody. He was injured, but is expected to survive.

He barricaded himself in the house after allegedly injuring three people at a party with a sword, Fulton said.

Those people were not seriously hurt and able to get out of the house.

That initial attack occurred at around 1 a.m., Fulton said.

Police activity in the area closed Buffalo Park Road at Evergreen High School, which is roughly a quarter mile from where the barricade situation occurred.

That closure has since been lifted.

