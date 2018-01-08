Suspect named in Barnum neighborhood homicide

Deven Tomasso, 32. (Photo: Denver Police Department)

DENVER - The Denver Police Department has named a suspect from a homicide last Thursday night in Denver’s Barnum neighborhood.

Deven Tomasso, 32, is wanted for first-degree murder in connection to the homicide, which happened on January 4 at 24 S. Hazel Court – not far from Federal Boulevard and West Bayaud Avenue.

The victim was identified Friday as Joshua Jost, 44. His cause of death was from sharp force injuries, the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner said.

PREVIOUS| Death in Barnum neighborhood investigated as homicide

Tomasso is described as a white man with brown hair and hazel eyes. He’s about 5 feet 10 inches and weighs 240 pounds.

Anyone with information on Tomasso’s whereabouts is asked to call police.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867) or by using the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers mobile app. All tipsters remain anonymous and are eligible for an award of up to $2,000.

