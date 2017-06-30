Suspects and police exchange shots during early morning officer-involved shooting, Friday

Friday morning Officer-Involved Shooting started in Littleton and ended in Denver near Santa Fe and Mississippi.

DENVER - One suspect was killed, and a second suspect injured, after an early morning pursuit in Littleton that ended in Denver when suspects and officers exchanged shots.

The chase started in Littleton when officers located a car-jacking suspect. The pursuit went from Littleton, into Englewood. That is when Englewood Police got involved, according to Denver Police Public Information Officer, Marika Putnam.

Putnam told 9NEWS, somebody inside the suspect vehicle shot at police, and that is when officers from Littleton Police and Englewood Police returned fire.

Santa Fe is closed northbound, from Iowa to Mississippi and Mississippi is closed eastbound at Santa Fe.

One suspect was taken to the hospital from the scene.

According 9NEWS reporter on scene, Andrew Sorensen, evidence markers are on the ground from Santa Fe and Arkansas to Bannock and Arizona.

