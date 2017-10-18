Suspects caught on camera trying to rob pot shop

DENVER - Three would be burglars probably should have "scoped out" the Sweet Leaf marijuana dispensary on South Federal Boulevard in Denver.

They might have seen the "smile you're on camera" and "no weapons allowed" signs on the front of the building.

Instead, they were caught on a security camera trying to shoot their way into the back of the shop.

Denver Police officers were there within three minutes and arrested all three people about a block away from the store.

Officers on scene say the burglars didn't get inside.