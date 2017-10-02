Take3: Spooks galore -- Haunted bar tours in Denver (Video)

DENVER BUSINESS JOURNAL - Welcome to Take3, our weekly series of three-minute video stories.

In this episode, we look at Nightly Spirits, which takes patrons from bar to bar in Denver — partially for the drinks, even more so for the haunts.

DBJ intern Jonathan Rose takes a look at the agency's tour, which offers patrons a downtown tour of pubs, a hotel and Union Station — all locations that have been called haunted.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: http://bit.ly/2xMRe18

