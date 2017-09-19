September 19th is Talk Like a Pirate Day! (Photo: Vyacheslav Oseleko, Getty Images, 2013 AFP)

After weeks of pirate songs on the radio and pirate commercials on television, September 19th has finally arrived.

I know, it's weird it lands on a Tuesday this year...

But Talk Like a Pirate Day is finally here!

The holiday that gets bigger every year began in 1995 thanks to friends John Baur and Mark Summers who were using pirate slang while playing racquetball, according to USA Today.

Many are celebrating Talk Like a Pirate Day with pirate Snapchat filters and Disney's "Pirates of the Caribbean" pentalogy.

Don't forget that seafood chain Long John Silver's is giving away a free Deep Fried Twinkie for your best pirate "Aarrrggghhh!"

Get a free Deep Fried Twinkie at Long John Silver's on September 19th. (Photo: Long John Silver's)

