Target hiring 100,000 holiday workers

Target announced Wednesday it's hiring 100,000 seasonal workers this holiday season, a 40% increase from last year.

Across 1,816 stores, about 55 seasonal workers will be hired per store.

“Target has made significant investments in our business throughout 2017, and our commitment to hire 100,000 team members for the holidays will make shopping at Target even easier and more fun during one of the busiest times of the year," said Janna Potts, Target's chief stores officer.

Target also says it's hiring 4,500 workers for its distribution and fulfillment centers.

Applications are being accepted now at: https://jobs.target.com/seasonal.

Target will be hosting seasonal hiring events at every store on Friday, October 13th to Sunday, October 15th from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. where candidates can receive in-person interviews.

