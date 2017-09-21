Target launches location-tracking app; Denver's a test market

(Photo: Target Corp.)

Target Corp. rolled out its "Target Run" app feature Wednesday that tracks a shopper's real-time location in the store to send them coupons and purchase recommendations.

The updated Target app uses egg-sized beacons on top of shelves to let shoppers know when there's a deal nearby. A deal on Hershey's bars might pop up on a shopper's phone when perusing the candy aisle, for example.

The Minneapolis-based retailer is testing the technology in 15 Twin Cities stores and in 50 locations throughout Denver, Chicago, Seattle and San Francisco. The beacons can send a signal up to 20 feet but only work with iPhones that have Bluetooth enabled and iOS7 operating system or higher.

