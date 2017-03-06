Teen saves his family from fire

ARAPAHOE COUNTY - A 15-year-old may have saved his entire family from a fire Monday morning.

Cunningham Fire officials say five people were home and sleeping when the fire started on the back deck of their home on Kirk Way just off Hampden Avenue and Himalaya Street in Arapahoe County.

They say the teen woke up to the smoke and heat and saw the deck on fire. He yelled for family to get out and everyone did safely.

Crews say ember from a charcoal grill started the fire.



