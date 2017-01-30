The ACLU and what it does for people in the United States

Courtesy: aclu.org

KUSA - Immigrant families impacted by President Trump's executive order this weekend immediately received help from the American Civil Liberties Union.

For those who aren't familiar with what the ACLU is - 9NEWS wants to help explain why the organization exists.

It is the nation's largest public interest law firm.

"We often say that our client is the Bill of Rights," said John Krieger, the director of communications with the ACLU of Colorado. "We started as an organization to really take those liberties and individual protections that are promised in the Bill of Rights and make them real for people across the country."

The organization, and other activist groups, filed a class action lawsuit Saturday challenging the president's immigration ban.

Many of the people being detained at airports across the U.S. were granted an emergency stay by a U.S. District Judge because of the action.

A small group of people formed the ACLU back in 1920 after thousands of people were arrested without warrants during what is now notoriously known as the "Palmer Raids."

You can read more about the history of the ACLU here.

The group files lawsuits on behalf of its clients, for free, and those suits often go the U.S. Supreme court.

"We take cases. We are an actual law firm. We take the small cases that have the biggest potential impact. A lot of times cases in states, in local municipalities, that move through the courts and all the way up to the U.S. Supreme court," said Krieger.

Since they don't charge legal fees, they have to be selective in the cases they accept.

"What we're typically looking for are those small cases, those opportunities that can set big impact - can set precedent for thousands of other people. So cases that establish Miranda Rights, or the case that won marriage equality across the country," Krieger said. "Cases that we can't take, we then try to refer to other organizations and other resources like legal aid."

If you need legal help, and feel it might be a case the ACLU may be able to help with, you can fill out a legal help request form here.

The ACLU of Colorado provides a list of resources on its website for people whose cases it cannot accept.

The organization doesn't just handle lawsuits, they also hold educational events and programs to help people understand their rights and they track proposed laws in state legislatures that may impact people's rights.

(© 2017 KUSA)