The last day of summer comes in hot as Denver breaks a heat record

The final day of summer in Denver brought a gift (or a curse, some might say) - a 92 degree weather day. It's been mostly sunny and completely hot all day Thursday.

Denver's previous record stood at 89 degrees in 2015 - and we broke the record at 92 but the temperature is fluctuating around the city.

The National Weather Service of Boulder has been keeping track of the exceedingly hot temperatures as they rose. At 3:05 p.m., the temperature peaked.

9NEWS meteorologist/storm chaser Cory Reppenhagen warns there may be a Winter Weather Advisory hitting us this weekend (mainly in the foothills). Sunday will be the harshest day. We'll be following that cool down closely.

So enjoy the heat. Summer 2017 has come and gone. Here comes the cold.

