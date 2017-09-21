The last day of summer comes in hot as Denver breaks a heat record

The final day of summer in Denver brought a gift (or a curse, some might say) - a 91 degree weather day. It's been mostly sunny and completely hot all day Thursday.
Denver's previous record stood at 89 degrees in 2015 - and we broke the record at 91 but the temperature is fluctuating a little above that in some areas (92 at DIA!).
It's been hot all day - and the National Weather Service of Boulder has been keeping track of the exceedingly hot temperatures all day. Around 3:45 p.m., the temperature peaked.
Enjoy the heat. 9NEWS meteorologist/storm chaser Cory Reppenhagen warns there may be a Winter Weather Advisory hitting us this weekend (mainly in the foothills).
So enjoy the heat. Summer 2017 has come and gone. Here comes the cold.
HOLY HOT! Breaking records in #Denver! #9wx #cowx pic.twitter.com/Hbi3qFpXH2— 9NEWS Weather (@9NEWSWeather) September 21, 2017
