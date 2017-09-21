The last day of summer comes in hot as Denver breaks a heat record

IT'S HOT!

The final day of summer in Denver brought a gift (or a curse, some might say) - a 91 degree weather day. It's been mostly sunny and completely hot all day Thursday.

Denver's previous record stood at 89 degrees in 2015 - and we broke the record at 91 but the temperature is fluctuating a little above that in some areas (92 at DIA!).

It's been hot all day - and the National Weather Service of Boulder has been keeping track of the exceedingly hot temperatures all day. Around 3:45 p.m., the temperature peaked.

Enjoy the heat. 9NEWS meteorologist/storm chaser Cory Reppenhagen warns there may be a Winter Weather Advisory hitting us this weekend (mainly in the foothills).

So enjoy the heat. Summer 2017 has come and gone. Here comes the cold.

