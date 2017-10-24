These are the most popular pet costumes for Halloween 2017

USA TODAY NETWORK -
This Halloween, cats might look like dogs and dogs might look like cats, according to a National Retail Federation survey.
Dog and cat costumes were among the top Halloween costumes for pets in a survey of 7,013 consumers. Of those celebrating Halloween this year, 16% will dress pets in costumes, according to the NRF.
Pumpkin claimed the top spot, with hot dog costumes not far behind.
