These are the most popular pet costumes for Halloween 2017

This Halloween, cats might look like dogs and dogs might look like cats, according to a National Retail Federation survey.

Dog and cat costumes were among the top Halloween costumes for pets in a survey of 7,013 consumers. Of those celebrating Halloween this year, 16% will dress pets in costumes, according to the NRF.

Pumpkin claimed the top spot, with hot dog costumes not far behind.

